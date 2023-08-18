Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Two Heartland teachers semi-finalists for Missouri Teacher of the Year

Heather Helle from Scott City R-1 and Kathryn Victoria Inman from Greenville R-II are two of...
Heather Helle from Scott City R-1 and Kathryn Victoria Inman from Greenville R-II are two of the semifinalists for the 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year Award(MGN Online)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two local teachers have been announced as semi-finalists for the 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education have announced the 17 Regional Teachers of the Year who have been selected as semi-finalists for the award. The Teacher of the Year program spotlights the positive impact excellent teachers have on their students.

The list of semi-finalists includes teachers from multiple grade levels, subject areas, and nearly every region of Missouri. The two teachers from the Heartland include Heather Helle from Scott City R-1 and Kathryn Victoria Inman from Greenville R-II.

Heather Helle is a Music teacher for Scott City Elementary and Middle School. Kathryn Victoria Inman is an English Language Arts teacher at Greenville Elementary School.

The DESE will announce the finalists for the award on Thursday, August 31.

