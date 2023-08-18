Heartland Votes
Suspected gang leaders, 2 from Cape Girardeau, sentenced on conspiracy, murder charges

By Heartland News
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Two Cape Girardeau men, who federal prosecutors say are gang leaders, and three other men have been sentenced for their roles in a conspiracy. This included drug trafficking, witness tampering and multiple murders.

An attorney with the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. says 53-year-old Sean Clemon, 31-year-old Dominique Maxwell, both of Cape Girardeau, and Frank Smith, Warren Griffin and Anthony Dobbins were national and regional leaders of the Gangster Disciples.

Clemon, who’s known as “Pops,” was sentenced to life in prison.

Maxwell, who’s known as “D-Mac” or “Monster” was also given a life sentence.

Both were convicted of racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering and related firearms offenses after a six-week jury trial earlier this year.

According to federal prosecutors with the Southern District of Illinois, in April of 2018, Clemon and Maxwell shot and killed a Gangster Disciples leader and injured two other men in a public park in Bridgeton, Missouri. The two men fired more than 70 shots during the attack.

Both Clemon and Maxwell were promoted to leadership positions within the gang after committing this murder.

Prosecutors say Griffin, also known as GG and Big Head, and Dobbins, also known as Crazy and Tony Rome, drove to the south side of Chicago to murder a former powerful gang board member. The victim was lured into a street where he was shot three times in the back and once in the face.

Other acts of violence the five men were sentenced for include a nightclub stabbing in East St. Louis, a shooting in Cape Girardeau and drug smuggling which included a scheme to smuggle the synthetic drug “K2″ into Missouri state prisons.

