Search underway for jail escapee

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A search is underway for an escaped Kentucky inmate.

Kentucky State Police said the Hopkins County Detention Center contacted them shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, about an escaped inmate.

Troopers were told that 41-year-old Charles A. Woodward, of Madisonville, escaped custody from a work release program at Madisonville Tire and Retreading.

Woodward was last seen at about 3 p.m. wearing a gray Madisonville Tire uniform with gray pants, and a white undershirt.

He is described as 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown eyes, brown hair and multiple tattoos on both arms.

KSP said Woodward was serving a sentence for two counts of burglary and three counts of theft.

Anyone with information on Woodward’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact their local police or Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.