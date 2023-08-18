Rural Health, Inc. to observe Overdose Awareness Day

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, and Rural Health, Inc. is observing the occasion by hosting a Narcan distribution event in Anna.

Naloxone HCI, otherwise known as Narcan, is a medication designed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose. This could potentially save lives in emergency narcotic situations.

Along with the distribution at the main clinic, at noon on August 31, Rural Health, Inc. will stage a commemorative balloon release. They will also host various speakers who have backgrounds with overdose experiences.

Supplies for the distribution event will be free to the public and available while supplies last. Those interested must be 18 years or older to obtain the medication.

More information can be obtained by contacting one of Rural Health Inc.’s Case Managers by calling 618-833-4471.

