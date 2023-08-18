Rotary Clubs of Cape Girardeau to donate to Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation

Heartland Votes
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Rotary Clubs of Cape Girardeau will be making a donation to the Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation for Empowering Girls.

On Monday, August 21, the Rotary Club will be making the donation at 9 a.m. The donation will be given at the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Central Administrative Office.

Rotary’s Empowering Girls Initiative has launched thousands of projects and activities, including gender-based violence awareness prevention and menstrual health and hygiene education.

According to a release from the Rotary Clubs, the donation will increase equity by ensuring their access to resources that will improve their lives. More information will be released following the event.

