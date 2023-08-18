Police: Driver crashes into 10-plus cars trying to avoid hitting deer

Heartland Votes
By Dean Welte and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - A driver is recovering after crashing their vehicle into multiple parked cars to avoid hitting a deer.

KTIV reports that the crash occurred Friday morning on Floyd Boulevard, a few minutes from downtown Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, a driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer that was in the roadway and ended up losing control of their car.

The vehicle struck 13 parked cars at a Tri-State Auto Sales lot.

Luckily, initial reports didn’t mention any serious injuries in the crash.

A total of 13 cars suffered damage in the sales lot.

Copyright KTIV via 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

