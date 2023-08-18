New secured funding will help support southern Illinois healthcare

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced $3.75M in federal support she secured through a Fiscal Year 2022 Congressionally Directed Spending Request.

The funding will be sent by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation in Carterville.

According to a release from Senator Duckworth, these federal resources will go toward updating medical facilities and equipment to help improve health outcomes and address healthcare gaps in rural communities in southern Illinois.

In FY22, Duckworth and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) secured $211M through Congressionally Directed Spending for Illinois and another $182M for Illinois in FY23.

