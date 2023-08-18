Heartland Votes
McLeansboro man found with drugs during traffic stop

A search was conducted and it yielded evidence that Randall Gobtop of McLeansboro was involved...
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SESSER, Ill. (KFVS) - The Sesser Police Department has reported the arrest of a McLeansboro man after a traffic stop led to discovery of drugs in his vehicle.

According to a Facebook post from the Sesser Police Department, 67-year-old Randall J. Gobtop was stopped for a minor traffic violation on August 17. During the stop, the officer smelled the odor of raw cannabis.

A search was conducted and it yielded evidence that Gobtop was involved in distribution of controlled substances. Gobtop was charged with the following:

  • Possession with intent to deliver cocaine - position with more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams of the controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Oxycodone)
  • Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Vicodin)
  • Unlawful possession of cannabis, more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams
  • Unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis
  • Possession - Adult use of cannabis in a motor vehicle

Gobtop was transported to the Franklin County Jail, pending booking and processing.

