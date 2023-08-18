Man killed after SUV collides with trash truck

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A man died Thursday when his SUV rear-ended a trash truck.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the collision happened at 8:38 p.m. Aug. 17 on Missouri State Highway 25 in White Oak in Dunklin County.

According to the crash report, 43-year-old Brian D. James of Bragg City was southbound when his 2016 Ford Escape struck the rear of a 2007 Sterling trash truck driven by 31-year-old Devante Bennett of Kennett.

An ambulance took James to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, where he was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m.

