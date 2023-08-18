Man arrested for aiming rifle at police helicopter

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Pangburn man was accused of aiming a gun at a police helicopter.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office’s post on social media, an Arkansas State Police helicopter was flying over the Pangburn area on Tuesday, Aug 15.

During the flight, the police said they saw Johnathan Lawson, 53, aim a “scoped rifle” at them.

Before landing, they noticed him enter a residence.

The sheriff’s office said Lawson refused to come to the door or respond to commands from a loudspeaker.

The White County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police set up a perimeter, evacuated homes in the neighborhood, and notified Pangburn schools to use alternate bus routes for students living in the area.

ASP SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team were called after about two hours without any communication from Lawson.

Around 4:30 p.m., Lawson surrendered peacefully and was taken to the White County Detention Center.

He faces an aggravated assault charge and was given a $4,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.

According to online jail records, he was released at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

