Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Man arrested for aiming rifle at police helicopter

During the flight, the police said they saw Johnathan Lawson, 53, aim a “scoped rifle” at them.
During the flight, the police said they saw Johnathan Lawson, 53, aim a “scoped rifle” at them.(White County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Pangburn man was accused of aiming a gun at a police helicopter.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office’s post on social media, an Arkansas State Police helicopter was flying over the Pangburn area on Tuesday, Aug 15.

During the flight, the police said they saw Johnathan Lawson, 53, aim a “scoped rifle” at them.

Before landing, they noticed him enter a residence.

The sheriff’s office said Lawson refused to come to the door or respond to commands from a loudspeaker.

The White County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police set up a perimeter, evacuated homes in the neighborhood, and notified Pangburn schools to use alternate bus routes for students living in the area.

ASP SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team were called after about two hours without any communication from Lawson.

Around 4:30 p.m., Lawson surrendered peacefully and was taken to the White County Detention Center.

He faces an aggravated assault charge and was given a $4,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.

According to online jail records, he was released at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-55 in Cape Girardeau County on...
Driver killed in crash on I-55 near Oak Ridge, Mo.
A Corning, Arkansas man and woman were seriously injured after their minivan crashed into a...
2 seriously injured after van hits home in Neelyville, Mo.
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy
James Gina III was arrested after allegedly killing his girlfriend in the central Las Vegas...
Police: Las Vegas-area man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend
A woman and her 6-month-old baby are recovering after being accidentally shot at a home in...
Mom, 6-month-old recovering after accidental shooting in Kennett, Mo.

Latest News

SpaceX satellites fly over St. Louis
SpaceX satellites fly over St. Louis
A foreign exchange student from Germany found his way into the home and the hearts of a...
Heartland family opens home for exchange student, recommends experience to other families
Music for the Mind, a two-day music and camping festival, will take place at The Camp at Lake...
Music for the Mind festival to kick off at Lake Wappapello on Aug 18
KY 408 is blocked between between KY 440 and KY 339. KYTC said a truck was hit on a railroad...
KY 408 remains closed in Graves County after truck hit railroad overpass
A Music Festival at Wappapello Lake this weekend aims to raise awareness about mental health
Music for the Mind Festival on Friday & Saturday