Man accused of growing pot in backyard arrested after police make welfare check

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies responding to a welfare check leads to a pot growing arrest in Calloway County.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home in Almo to check on someone on July 8.

No one was at the home, but deputies reported finding 40 marijuana plants growing in plain sight in the backyard.

Investigators identified Gene. D. Steely III, 23 of Almo, as a suspect and began their search for him.

The sheriff’s office said Steely III was found at a home in Murray at 10 p.m. on Thursday, August 17 where he was arrested.

Steely III was booked into the Calloway County Detention Center on cultivating in marijuana (5 or more) first offense, possession of a controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

