Ky. man accused of killing man at Metropolis truck stop indicted on involuntary manslaughter charge

By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kentucky man accused of murder following a fight at a truck stop in Metropolis has been indicted on a criminal charge.

According to the Massac County State’s Attorney Office, a grand jury returned an involuntary manslaughter indictment against Jonathan J. Riley, of Kirksey, on Thursday, August 18.

The indictment is in connection with the May 4 death of 41-year-old Samuel S. Stalions, of Golconda, at the Acee’s Truck stop.

Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer said the indictment alleges that Riley recklessly performed an ant likely to cause death or great bodily harm.

Riley is accused of holding down Stalions on the ground by putting his knee on Stalions’ neck, causing his death.

Police performed first aid and Stalion was taken to a Metropolis hospital, where he died.

Riley was then arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

