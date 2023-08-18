Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

KY 408 remains closed in Graves County after truck hit railroad overpass

KY 408 is blocked between between KY 440 and KY 339. KYTC said a truck was hit on a railroad...
KY 408 is blocked between between KY 440 and KY 339. KYTC said a truck was hit on a railroad overpass immediately east of KY 339.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller and Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 408 is closed and is expected to remain that way through much of the day on Friday near 2 mile marker.

On Thursday, August 17, crews were on the scene of an incident at a railroad overpass on KY 408 in Graves County, immediately east of KY 339.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a truck hit the railroad overpass early Thursday morning.

A Canadian National Railroad crew worked on repairs to the railroad overpass through Thursday. They expect to be back on site most of the day on Friday for additional repairs.

A railroad truck superintendent is optimistic repairs can be completed by sometime late Friday afternoon.

The crew determined the overpass is in need of repairs requiring some specialized equipment which will need to be delivered to the site.

Drivers can detour around the scene by taking KY 440 and KY 339 through Lowes.

It is not clear if there are any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and her 6-month-old baby are recovering after being accidentally shot at a home in...
Mom, 6-month-old recovering after accidental shooting in Kennett, Mo.
An Alabama woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-55 in Cape Girardeau County on...
Driver killed in crash on I-55 near Oak Ridge, Mo.
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
At least 16 rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo.; recovery efforts underway
Two girls have been reported missing from the town of Piggott.
Two Piggott teens reported missing

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews are continuing repairs after recent rounds of...
Extended road closures in western Ky. due to flash flooding damage 8/17
KY 1218/Reed Road in southeastern Hickman County has been reopened after a semi crash.
Hickman Co. roadway reopened after crash involving semi hauling live chickens
According to the KYTC, this double FedEx semi trailer crashed in a one-lane section of a work...
Northbound I-69 reopened after semi crashes at work zone between Fulton and Mayfield