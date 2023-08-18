KY 408 remains closed in Graves County after truck hit railroad overpass

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 408 is closed and is expected to remain that way through much of the day on Friday near 2 mile marker.

On Thursday, August 17, crews were on the scene of an incident at a railroad overpass on KY 408 in Graves County, immediately east of KY 339.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a truck hit the railroad overpass early Thursday morning.

A Canadian National Railroad crew worked on repairs to the railroad overpass through Thursday. They expect to be back on site most of the day on Friday for additional repairs.

A railroad truck superintendent is optimistic repairs can be completed by sometime late Friday afternoon.

The crew determined the overpass is in need of repairs requiring some specialized equipment which will need to be delivered to the site.

Drivers can detour around the scene by taking KY 440 and KY 339 through Lowes.

It is not clear if there are any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.