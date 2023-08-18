KY 408 is open in Graves County after truck hit railroad overpass

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 408 has reopened to traffic near 2 mile marker in northwestern Graves County.

On Thursday, August 17, crews were on the scene of an incident at a railroad overpass on KY 408, immediately east of KY 339.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a truck hit the railroad overpass early Thursday morning.

A Canadian National Railroad crew worked on repairs to the railroad overpass through Thursday. They completed repairs to the overpass Friday morning, allowing it to reopen to traffic around 1 p.m.

The site is cleared and is open to normal traffic flow.

