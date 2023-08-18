Help from the heartland: Volunteers help put together hygiene kits for Maui

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The death toll in Maui has risen to 111, and as many as 1,000 are still missing.

Support for the island is pouring in from across the country, including Missouri and Kansas.

Four members of Missouri’s Task Force One, along with four of their search canines, have arrived on the ground to assist with the search for survivors.

In Lenexa on Thursday more than 100 volunteers joined Heart to Heart International to assemble 4,000 hygiene kits for those displaced and the first responders. For many of the volunteers, it was the first time they had attended one of the organization’s pop-up hygiene kit assemblies.

Helen and Larry White came from Independence.

“It’s so sad when you sit down and think of what they lost,” said Larry.

“Their history is gone in that little town. People are gone,” said Helen. “It’s just horrible.”

The organization shipped 900 kits to Maui on Wednesday. The 4,000 being assembled Thursday night will be stored in their warehouse waiting for the next request from their partners on the ground. The last thing they want to do is overwhelm an island already in crisis. They are careful about what they send and when.

“What we’re focused on is not sending unsolicited aid,” said Wes Comfort, Heart to Heart International’s disaster response manager. “[We send] only things that are specifically asked for by organizations that can handle the distribution appropriately.”

“The port over there is getting congested with too many cargo containers coming in with unsolicited aid,” remarked Brian Sink, Heart to Heart International’s vice president of hygiene programming.

The kits are assembled with identical items. They buy in bulk and make sure there’s no variance from one bag to another. For the sake of equity, they don’t want one person to get a different item or different size. When it comes to international aid, the uniformity helps move things through customs faster.

Dana Baker was assembling kits with her husband and 12-year-old daughter. The ladies were on bagging duty. Dad was on boxing duty.

“As a family, we believe in volunteering,” Darryl Baker explained.

Looking around at the crowd of more than 100 people in various stations working in unison, Dana remarked that it’s an ideal environment for her daughter to learn about the power and importance of service.

“Being part of a community,” said Dana, describing what she hopes her daughter takes away from the experience. “Seeing that it does take teamwork to support and help our neighbors.”

Click here to find out about additional volunteer opportunities or donate to the program.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.