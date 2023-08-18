Heating up as we head through the weekend

Heartland Votes
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. If you are heading out this evening to any football jamborees or for whatever, the weather looks great. We will see clear skies and comfortable temperatures with readings falling into the 60s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Saturday will be sunny and warm across the Heartland. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s. As we head into Sunday temperatures will be even hotter. We will see low to mid 90s across much of the Heartland with our western counties seeing highs in the middle to upper 90s. The heat index will approach 100 degrees Sunday afternoon.

