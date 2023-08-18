New initiative supports new grocery stores opening in food deserts in Illinois

(KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed Senate Bill 850, which establishes the Illinois Grocery Initiative.

The bill is aimed at helping to address food deserts across the state by supporting new grocery stores to open through incentive opportunities.

The stores will be designated as High Impact Businesses.

With this comes an opportunity for tax credits and other incentives.

“The Illinois Grocery Initiative is the latest expansion of our holistic approach to ensuring Illinois families can reach the big building blocks of a good life,” said Pritzker. “When our residents struggle to keep a roof over their head, can’t put food on the table, or have to choose between paying for basic medical care and keeping the lights on—that’s a failure of the system. That’s why I’m proud to sign into law the Illinois Grocery Initiative—a first of its kind $20 million investment to open or expand grocery stores in underserved rural towns and urban neighborhoods.”

The initiative will direct $20 million toward the problem of food deserts. The majority of the funds will support grocers in these areas.

“This new law serves as a critical resource and lifeline to those who have been impacted by food deserts across our state,” State Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) said. “Access to fresh, nutritious food can be hard to find, especially in the 59th District. The signing of this bill is a big step in the right direction as we work towards eliminating our great state’s food insecurities.”

The Illinois Grocery Initiative will provide support to local governments and independent grocers who open grocery stores in food deserts by providing technical assistance, feasibility studies and marketing.

Meanwhile, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will commission a study on the cause of market declines, food access disparities, policy solutions, geographic trends and more.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.