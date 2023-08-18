Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Flood clean up continues in Bollinger County

It’s going to take weeks to clean out dozens of flood-damaged homes in Bollinger County, and the heat & humidity heading our way may be adding insult to injury
By Madison Steward
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s going to take weeks to clean out dozens of flood-damaged homes in Bollinger County, and the heat and humidity heading our way may be adding insult to injury.

Volunteer crews have been hard at work, pulling out water-logged belongings, carpet, and building materials from homes in Glen Allen.

One of the biggest concerns is mold doing even more damage to properties. And next week’s hot, humid conditions can end up making that even worse.

Toby Tucker is a volunteer with the Baptist Disaster Relief. Tucker said the best way to help dry out your home so mold won’t start to grow is to empty it.

“Right now you need to get the stuff out of the house, eliminate the wet product, and ventilate so that things have a chance to dry, drying is what’s going to help,” said Tucker.

Toby Tucker said his group is working on more than 40 homes right now.

There’s more help on the way. Starting Monday, August 21, multiple agencies will set up at the Bollinger County Health Department to help flood victims.

“People can come and sign up for all sorts of different things and everybody that can provide something for them will be at the MARC so that will be a really good opportunity for folks to come in and see about that kind of thing and see what is available to them,” said Tucker.

You can head to the department in Marble Hill from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-55 in Cape Girardeau County on...
Driver killed in crash on I-55 near Oak Ridge, Mo.
Two Cape Girardeau men, who federal prosecutors say are gang leaders, and three other men have...
Suspected gang leaders, 2 from Cape Girardeau, sentenced on conspiracy, murder charges
A Corning, Arkansas man and woman were seriously injured after their minivan crashed into a...
2 seriously injured after van hits home in Neelyville, Mo.
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy
James Gina III was arrested after allegedly killing his girlfriend in the central Las Vegas...
Police: Las Vegas-area man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend

Latest News

It’s going to take weeks to clean out dozens of flood-damaged homes in Bollinger County, and...
Preventing mold after flooding in Bollinger County
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced $3.75M in federal support she secured through a...
New secured funding will help support southern Illinois healthcare
Making sure every child has what they need for back to school. That’s the goal of an event...
Back to School Bash to be held in Cape Girardeau to help children prepare for school
Gene. D. Steely III, 23 of Almo, was arrested on pot growing and other drug charges.
Man accused of growing pot in backyard arrested after police make welfare check