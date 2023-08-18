Flood clean up continues in Bollinger County

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s going to take weeks to clean out dozens of flood-damaged homes in Bollinger County, and the heat and humidity heading our way may be adding insult to injury.

Volunteer crews have been hard at work, pulling out water-logged belongings, carpet, and building materials from homes in Glen Allen.

One of the biggest concerns is mold doing even more damage to properties. And next week’s hot, humid conditions can end up making that even worse.

Toby Tucker is a volunteer with the Baptist Disaster Relief. Tucker said the best way to help dry out your home so mold won’t start to grow is to empty it.

“Right now you need to get the stuff out of the house, eliminate the wet product, and ventilate so that things have a chance to dry, drying is what’s going to help,” said Tucker.

Toby Tucker said his group is working on more than 40 homes right now.

There’s more help on the way. Starting Monday, August 21, multiple agencies will set up at the Bollinger County Health Department to help flood victims.

“People can come and sign up for all sorts of different things and everybody that can provide something for them will be at the MARC so that will be a really good opportunity for folks to come in and see about that kind of thing and see what is available to them,” said Tucker.

You can head to the department in Marble Hill from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

