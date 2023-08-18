Heartland Votes
First Alert: Sunny skies currently but excessive, potentially dangerous heat arrives soon

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 8/18/23
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today will be a little cooler than we would normally see in the middle of August.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s.

Overnight will again be cool with lows in the 60s under clear skies.

Saturday is looking just as nice as today.

Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but it’ll be a bit warmer later with highs in the mid 80s.

These mild conditions come to an end as excessive summer heat returns Sunday as winds shift out of the south and a warm front arrives.

Afternoon highs will soar into the 90s with increased humidity. The heat index will approach 100 degrees Sunday afternoon.

A heat watch is in effect starting on Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening because of dangerously hot conditions.

Heat index values are expected to exceed 105 degrees, with some locations feeling more like 110 degrees.

Rain chances are extremely low.

