First Alert: Cool for August ahead of excessive, potentially dangerous heat

(KFVS) - Today will be a little cooler than we would normally see in the middle of August.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s.

Light to dense fog is also possible this morning in some locations, but this should lift quickly after sunrise.

Overnight will again be cool with lows in the 60s.

Saturday is looking just as nice as today, but a bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

These mild conditions come to an end as excessive summer heat returns Sunday.

Afternoon highs will soar into the 90s with increased humidity.

A heat watch is in effect starting on Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening because of dangerously hot conditions.

Heat index values are expected to exceed 100 degrees, with some locations feeling more like 110 degrees.

Rain chances are extremely low.

