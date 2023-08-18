Heartland Votes
Excessive heat and humidity just around the corner

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday! It has been a great week of gorgeous weather. Today, afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. Winds are light from the from the NE. Tonight will be a good evening to enjoy some outdoor activities with lows near 60 once again and clear skies. Saturday is looking like our last comfortable day, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Winds begin to shift out of the south and a warm front approaches Sunday bringing back that summer time heat and humidity. There is an excessive heat watch in effect from Sunday to Wednesday, heat index values reaching 105+ are possible.

