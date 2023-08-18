Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Construction worker run over by water truck while exiting portable toilet

Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing...
Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing water truck.(littlestocker via Canva | File image)
By WBNG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENANGO, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) – A construction worker in New York state was seriously injured after he stepped out of a portable toilet at a work site and was hit by a water truck.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened Wednesday afternoon at a construction site in the town of Chenango.

Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing water truck. The truck ran over the man’s torso and legs.

The man remained conscious until first responders arrived, and he was rushed to the hospital.

An accident report said that the portable toilet was placed in a spot in which people exiting the toilet would be directly in the path of vehicles passing by the site.

The accident report was sent to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

As of Friday morning, charges have not been filed.

Copyright 2023 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-55 in Cape Girardeau County on...
Driver killed in crash on I-55 near Oak Ridge, Mo.
A Corning, Arkansas man and woman were seriously injured after their minivan crashed into a...
2 seriously injured after van hits home in Neelyville, Mo.
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy
James Gina III was arrested after allegedly killing his girlfriend in the central Las Vegas...
Police: Las Vegas-area man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend
Two Cape Girardeau men, who federal prosecutors say are gang leaders, and three other men have...
Suspected gang leaders, 2 from Cape Girardeau, sentenced on conspiracy, murder charges

Latest News

A drone is targeting homeless people in Manchester, New Hampshire. (WMUR, CNN Newsource)
Drone drops feces, eggs to attack homeless
A drone is targeting homeless people in Manchester, New Hampshire. (WMUR, CNN Newsource)
Drone drops feces, eggs to attack homeless
Rural Health, Inc. is observing the occasion by hosting a Narcan distribution event at the main...
Rural Health, Inc. to observe Overdose Awareness Day
Fowler also discusses the impact on the Heartland.
Sen. Dale Fowler talks about new initiative tackling food deserts
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan, left, and former New York Sen. James...
James Buckley, conservative ex-senator and brother of late writer William F. Buckley, dies at 100