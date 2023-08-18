Beautiful Friday before weekend warm up

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday morning, Heartland, and it’s definitely looking like a good Friday, weather wise. Today looks a little cooler than we would normally see for the middle of August, so definitely take advantage of the pleasant conditions. Expecting lots of sunshine this afternoon, with temperatures in the lower 80s. Saturday morning has another cooler morning in store, but temperatures will be a little warmer in the afternoon, getting up to the mid afternoon.

Sunday is when we will start to see the 90 degree temperatures come back. A heat watch is in effect starting on Sunday afternoon. This is because heat index values are expected to exceed 100 degrees each afternoon, getting up tot 110 in some places. So enjoy Friday and Saturday before the warm up moves in!

