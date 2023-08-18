Back to School Bash to be held in Cape Girardeau to help children prepare for school

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Making sure every child has what they need for back to school. That’s the goal of an event happening tomorrow in Cape Girardeau.

The Back to School Bash hosted by Grace Church and One City includes school supplies, clothes, shoes, backpacks and more. Organizers say they will offer free haircuts for kids as well.

Pre-registration is closed, but there will be a tent set up for families still looking for help.

Brett Smith with Grace Church said it’s clear there’s a real need for an event like this one.

“This is the biggest it has been to date so we’ve actually started with 250 backpacks a couple years ago, just students needing some assistance and it’s actually grown to almost a thousand kids that have preregistered to receive backpacks this year,” said Smith. “So its grown exponentially and we’re just so happy to be able to meet a need here in the community.”

The Back to School Bash starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 19 and ends at 2 p.m. All of this is happening at One City on Independence in downtown Cape Girardeau.

