3rd grader publishes book detailing experience, lessons of a ‘broken promise’

An 8-year-old girl is hoping to help other children coping with an absentee parent by detailing her own experience.
By Caroline Hecker and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – An 8-year-old girl in St. Louis, Missouri, is hoping to help other children cope with an absentee parent by detailing her own experience in a book.

Zara Daugherty, a rising third grader, enjoys reading and writing – skills her therapist told her she could use to channel some of her emotions.

“I’m so thankful to her because she has taught me different tools for handling my sadness or anger,” Zara said. “I can scream into a pillow, squeeze a stress ball or even write a book!”

Zara wrote down her feelings after a particular day a few years ago when her dad broke a promise he made.

“My dad had come over the day before to eat sushi with us and he said he would cover over the next day,” she said. “He broke that promise.”

Zara told her mom she wanted to write a book that could be available on Amazon for children around the world to read if they’re going through the same pain.

“Even though this is an epidemic in this country, it’s also important [on another front],” her mom Mia Daugherty said. “Kids face disappointment all the time, they face things that make them angry, but the real question is, ‘What tool does that kid have to get through those types of feelings?’”

While her mom was hesitant to have her family’s personal life being on full display for the world to read about, she realized the benefits of allowing her daughter to express herself in a positive and productive way.

“I love to write and read books and I like a lot of books that have meaning,” explained Zara. “When somebody breaks a promise, you can’t control what they do but you can control what you do.”

Her mom hopes Zara’s story will help eliminate the stigma of therapy, which Zara has attended for nearly four years.

A proactive and intentional approach to parenting is key to helping to guide a child through the disappointments of a loved one breaking a promise, she said.

