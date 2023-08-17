Vienna-Goreville varsity football switches 2023 season to JV schedule

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Vienna-Goreville Football will not have a 2023 varsity season, but don’t count football out in Johnson County.

According to Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua W. Stafford, there were not enough players to safely move forward with a varsity football season this fall, but there is enough student athletes to kickoff a junior varsity schedule.

Supt. Stafford said the new schedule will be released once it is finalized and cheerleaders will continue their participation with the new modified schedule.

While there may be disappointment with not having a varsity season, the high school’s athletic team is taking a positive look at the situation.

Vienna Athletic Director David Hill said the Vienna-Goreville football program is still fairly new and their goal to build the program up hasn’t changed.

“We currently have approximately 40 plus 7th and 8th grade students that are actively participating and have been competitive in the youth league season. It takes building out the program at lower levels in order for it to maintain numbers into the high school program and we believe there is evidence of that,” said Hill in a released statement.

New Head Football Coach Tyler Rumsey is echoing Hill’s commitment and sees a J-V schedule as a building opportunity.

“While this is my first year as head coach for Vienna-Goreville Football I am dedicated to building out a program that will compete at the varsity level as we move into the future,” said Coach Rumsey in a released statement. “A big part of that is sitting a foundation and playing a junior varsity schedule this season and building.”

The Eagles kicked-off the return of football in Vienna in 2007 after a nearly 80 year drought.

