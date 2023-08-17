Very nice Friday followed by a warm up this weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area this evening bringing with it a few clouds. We did see a few showers near I64 earlier but those have diminished now. For this evening winds will turn out o the northwest allowing for drier and cooler air to move into the area. Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Friday looks like a fantastic day with lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s. As we start another season of Heartland Football Friday tomorrow night temperatures will be very comfortable. Readings will fall into the middle 60s during the late evening hours.

As we head into the weekend temperatures will begin to heat up. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s. The airmass Sunday will still be relatively dry for this time of the year and this will allow for highs to reach the lower to middle 90s Sunday afternoon. Next week looks hot with the heat index surpassing 100 degrees each afternoon, some areas approaching 110 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. So enjoy the next two days!

