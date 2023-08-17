University of Missouri System provides update on data breach

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Current and former students and employees from the University of Missouri are advised to keep an eye on their personal information.

Mizzou leaders say the University system recently became away of a potential data breach. It involves a file transfer software called “MOVEit” used to share large files between organizations.

Mizzou is one of thousands of organizations potentially impacted by the breach. While the investigation continues, officials have initially determined that some personal data has been compromised.

Pension Benefit Information, LLC, a subcontractor for several university vendors, were impacted by the breach. The files from these vendors might have included information from the student record database on current or former students of the University of Missouri.

According to a release from Mizzou, individuals can take the following steps to reduce their chances of being a victim of a similar crime:

Check credit reports annually. Credit reports can be obtained for free by going to AnnualCreditReport.com

Consider placing a credit freeze on the credit report with each of the three credit-reporting agencies.

Block electronic access to Social Security information by calling the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213.

Remain suspicious of any emails coming from unknown individuals or any emails with attachments or requests to click on links.

Not sharing personal information on email, social media posts or in other electronic formats. That information might include passwords, Social Security numbers and financial account information.

An investigation into the breach is already underway.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.