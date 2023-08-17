Truck hit on railroad overpass blocking KY 408 in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of an incident at a railroad overpass on KY 408 in Graves County, immediately east of KY 339.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a truck was hit on the railroad overpass.

Kentucky State Police and KYTC crews are on the scene.

It is not clear if there are any injuries.

KY 408 is closed to traffic between KY 440 and KY 339.

KYTC said the highway will remain blocked until the truck can be removed and a Canadian National Railroad inspector can check the bridge.

The blockage is expected to last 2 hours or until 9:30 a.m.

Drivers can detour around the scene by taking KY 440 and KY 339 through Lowes.

