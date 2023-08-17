Thousands of dollars worth of stolen tools from Williamson County Highway Dept. recovered

Heartland Votes
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says investigators have recovered thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from the Williamson County Highway Department.(Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation across state lines leads to the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of stolen tools from the Williamson County Highway Department.

Deputies were called to the highway department on Wednesday, August 9 to investigate a burglary.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary suspect got away with $15,462.83 worth of tools.

Detectives also learned the suspect allegedly tried to steal a highway department vehicle, but it got stuck as they were leaving the yard.

The burglary investigation then moved into Evansville, Indiana on Friday, Aug. 11 after detectives learned four of the stolen items were found in three pawn shops.

The sheriff’s office said the person responsible for pawning the stolen items was identified as a suspect in the case.

Investigators said this information led them to find and recover thousands of dollars of stolen items on Tuesday.

The stolen items were returned on Wednesday to the highway department.

Photos from the sheriff’s office Facebook page shows the items were a variety of chainsaws, weed eaters and brush trimmers.

The sheriff’s office said an arrest warrant for the suspect is in the works, but additional persons of interest and the recovery of more stolen items are possible as their investigation continues.

