SIU First Year students gearing up for classes

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Across the Heartland, it’s time to welcome back the thousands of young people to local colleges.

Classes at Murray State started on Tuesday, August 15. At SEMO and SIU, it’s currently move in week.

Corey Crombar is a Freshman at Southern Illinois University.

“It means the world to me to be able to study here,” said Crombar.

Crombar is from Carbondale. He said attending his hometown university means everything to him.

“SIU is a special place, it doesn’t matter if you’re an athlete, it doesn’t matter if you’re a top notch scholar, SIU is special,” said Crombar. “There’s something for everybody and why go anywhere else?”

While some new students moved in on Thursday, August 17, Jamie Scott got to campus a couple of days prior.

The SIU freshman from Chicago said he’s getting used to being this far away from home.

“It’s difficult but it’s pretty much like living on your own, you’ve got to adapt to it,” said Scott. “So it’s like this is what you would have did with living on your own. You’ve got more of a time schedule, time stamps, everything, leave out early just to get to your classroom in time.”

The return of SIU students means more customers for businesses close to campus, including the Common Grounds Coffee shop.

Alana Arceneaux is the Assistant Store Manager of Common Grounds.

“We’re like 2 blocks from the dorms so it’s a really good work spot for people to come and study,” said Arceneaux.

Arceneaux said they’ve seen a major uptick in business this week.

“Actually we’ve seen a big hit off in business, i’m guessing the new freshman are just taking a look at Carbondale and coming to check us out, it’s pretty cool,” said Arceneaux.

University leaders expect to see an increase in both freshman and transfer students. Those numbers won’t be out until early September.

Crombar said he’s ready to hit the ground running.

“I’ve been waiting for this day since I graduated high school. It’s going to be a fun experience, little nerves I’m sure but I’m ready to roll,” said Crombar.

Classes at SIU start on Monday, August 21.

