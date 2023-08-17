SEMO Volleyball Team picked first in OVC Preseason Poll

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Volleyball Team is picked to finish first in the Ohio Valley Conference along with Tennessee Tech. UT Martin is picked third.

Southeast returns the majority of last year’s squad that made it to the OVC Championship game.

The team’s All Conference picks are Zoey Beasley and Tara Beilsmith.

SEMO opens the season Friday, August 25 with its Invitational. The Redhawks host Evansville at 11 a.m. at Houck Fieldhouse.

