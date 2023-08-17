Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

SEMO Volleyball Team picked first in OVC Preseason Poll

SEMO Volleyball picked to finish first in OVC Preseason Poll.
By Todd Richards
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Volleyball Team is picked to finish first in the Ohio Valley Conference along with Tennessee Tech. UT Martin is picked third.

Southeast returns the majority of last year’s squad that made it to the OVC Championship game.

The team’s All Conference picks are Zoey Beasley and Tara Beilsmith.

SEMO opens the season Friday, August 25 with its Invitational. The Redhawks host Evansville at 11 a.m. at Houck Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
At least 16 rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo.; recovery efforts underway
A woman is suffering from serious injuries after a moped crash in New Madrid County Monday...
New Madrid woman seriously injured in moped crash
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
A woman and her 6-month-old baby are recovering after being accidentally shot at a home in...
Mom, 6-month-old recovering after accidental shooting in Kennett, Mo.
If you bought a lottery ticket at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau, you might...
$2.8 million lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 8/16
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 8/16
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 8/16
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 8/16
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 8/16
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 8/16
SEMO Volleyball picked to finish first in OVC Preseason Poll.
SEMO Volleyball picked to finish first in OVC Preseason Poll