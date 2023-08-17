Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards

More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chinese home appliance manufacturer Gree is recalling more than 1.5 million dehumidifiers

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 23 reports of the appliances catching on fire.

Consumers have also reported nearly 700 overheating incidents and $168,000 in property damage.

Forty-two models are included in the recall.

They were manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014 under numerous brand names, including Kenmore, GE, Soleus Air, Norpole and Seabreeze.

Anyone with a recalled dehumidifier should unplug it immediately and contact Gree for a refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and her 6-month-old baby are recovering after being accidentally shot at a home in...
Mom, 6-month-old recovering after accidental shooting in Kennett, Mo.
Two girls have been reported missing from the town of Piggott.
Two Piggott teens reported missing
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims
Shaun W. Beasley, 36 of Benton, Ill. was charged with arson in connection with a fire at a home...
Benton, Ill. man arrested on arson charge

Latest News

KY 408 is blocked between between KY 440 and KY 339. KYTC said a truck was hit on a railroad...
Truck hit on railroad overpass blocking KY 408 in Graves County
United States' head coach Vlatko Andonovski, center, watches during a FIFA Women's World Cup...
US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
Yellow-Legged Hornet
Bee company workers said they’ve captured nearly a dozen invasive hornets newly spotted in US
According to employees at the restaurant, the man has broken into the business multiple times...
String of break-ins for beer at a Mexican restaurant finally caught on camera