Missouri working to cut wait times at DMV

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s Department of Revenue is working to address the long wait times being experienced in some of the state’s most populous areas.

Due to a deficit of driving instructors, teenagers have been forced to wait hours to take their driving test. Many, like Independence native Deric Berry, have opted to drive outside the urban area for his registration.

“We drove from Kansas City to Jeff City to make this easier,” Berry said. “So, it was a much smoother process.” The DOR is gathering data on how long customers are having to wait and the specific locations that see the longest lines. That information allows the department to send staff where they are most needed.

The department’s online system was updated and now allows customers to select at which DMV office they want to process their request. This change takes advantage of the local offices’ superior ability to track down wrong addresses and resolve issues faster.

Commercial drivers are also now allowed to submit their required medical certifications via e-mail instead of in person.

Additionally, new credit card readers have been installed in all DMV offices, allowing customers to tap and pay. The systems are compatible with major credit cards, Apple Wallet, and Google Wallet.

Over the past 12 months, the department has been able to cure a backlog of 102,854 outstanding registration errors. Fewer than 4,000 as of the end of January, according to a DOR spokesperson.

Recently, the License Offices Bureau (LOB) launched a new customer service survey. This survey is taken by scanning a QR code, and customers can answer the question from there, or they can use a kiosk in the office. The DOR has had 1,704 surveys returned with an 81% confidence rating.

