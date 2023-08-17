Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Missouri working to cut wait times at DMV

Missouri is working to cut wait times at DMV.
Missouri is working to cut wait times at DMV.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s Department of Revenue is working to address the long wait times being experienced in some of the state’s most populous areas.

Due to a deficit of driving instructors, teenagers have been forced to wait hours to take their driving test. Many, like Independence native Deric Berry, have opted to drive outside the urban area for his registration.

“We drove from Kansas City to Jeff City to make this easier,” Berry said. “So, it was a much smoother process.” The DOR is gathering data on how long customers are having to wait and the specific locations that see the longest lines. That information allows the department to send staff where they are most needed.

The department’s online system was updated and now allows customers to select at which DMV office they want to process their request. This change takes advantage of the local offices’ superior ability to track down wrong addresses and resolve issues faster.

Commercial drivers are also now allowed to submit their required medical certifications via e-mail instead of in person.

Additionally, new credit card readers have been installed in all DMV offices, allowing customers to tap and pay. The systems are compatible with major credit cards, Apple Wallet, and Google Wallet.

Over the past 12 months, the department has been able to cure a backlog of 102,854 outstanding registration errors. Fewer than 4,000 as of the end of January, according to a DOR spokesperson.

Recently, the License Offices Bureau (LOB) launched a new customer service survey. This survey is taken by scanning a QR code, and customers can answer the question from there, or they can use a kiosk in the office. The DOR has had 1,704 surveys returned with an 81% confidence rating.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-55 in Cape Girardeau County on...
Driver killed in crash on I-55 near Oak Ridge, Mo.
A Corning, Arkansas man and woman were seriously injured after their minivan crashed into a...
2 seriously injured after van hits home in Neelyville, Mo.
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy
James Gina III was arrested after allegedly killing his girlfriend in the central Las Vegas...
Police: Las Vegas-area man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend
A woman and her 6-month-old baby are recovering after being accidentally shot at a home in...
Mom, 6-month-old recovering after accidental shooting in Kennett, Mo.

Latest News

SpaceX satellites fly over St. Louis
SpaceX satellites fly over St. Louis
A foreign exchange student from Germany found his way into the home and the hearts of a...
Heartland family opens home for exchange student, recommends experience to other families
Music for the Mind, a two-day music and camping festival, will take place at The Camp at Lake...
Music for the Mind festival to kick off at Lake Wappapello on Aug 18
KY 408 is blocked between between KY 440 and KY 339. KYTC said a truck was hit on a railroad...
KY 408 remains closed in Graves County after truck hit railroad overpass
A Music Festival at Wappapello Lake this weekend aims to raise awareness about mental health
Music for the Mind Festival on Friday & Saturday