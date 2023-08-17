Heartland Votes
Mild weather pattern continues through the end of the week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday morning, Heartland, we have another beautiful day ahead of us, but its expected to be slightly warmer and more humid. We have a cold front moving through this afternoon, that could bring on some light to scattered showers, but a vast majority of the region will stay dry. Any precipitation that does fall will be extremely light. Thanks to that cold front moving in, dew points are going to rise slightly, making it a bit warmer and more humid. Temperatures today are expected to get up to the mid to upper 80s, with partly cloudy skies. It looks a bit cooler for Friday, back down to the lower 80s and sunny skies.

Heading into the weekend, we will start to see warmer temperatures and higher heat index values, particularly on Sunday and Monday. With the current track, the highest values could be in the 100 to 105 range. With those values, we could see some heat advisories next week.

