Marion VA to host PACT Act Town Hall in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion VA Health Care System will host a Veteran PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair next week.

The Town Hall will be held on Thursday, August 24, from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. It will be hosted at the Mt. Vernon Elks Lodge.

At the Town Hall, veterans, family members and caregivers can learn more about the PACT Act and how this legislation impacts Veterans.

Along with others, Marion VA Executive Director Zach Sage will be the key speaker at the Town Hall.

