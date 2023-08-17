Local farmers impacted by harsh weather

Heartland Votes
It continues to be a challenging summer for Heartland farmers as mother nature goes from one...
It continues to be a challenging summer for Heartland farmers as mother nature goes from one extreme to the next(KMOT-TV)
By Madison Steward
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It continues to be a challenging summer for Heartland farmers as mother nature goes from one extreme to the next.

Some local farmers at the Cape Girardeau Farmer’s Market said that while some rain was much needed, too much came too fast.

Chasity Zoellner sells fresh produce from Menard Farms out of Saint Mary, Mo. at the Cape Farmer’s Market. She said the weather has been a challenge for business this summer.

“We got a lot of rain over there, it took out a whole field of green beans, we lost about 100 something cantaloupe,” said Zoellner. “We needed the rain, just not as much as we got.”

Farmers over in Illinois are facing the same struggles. Kurt Sweitzler of Sweitzler Farms said that it affects the plants and can cause damage.

“Plants will start to droop, products will rot, mold, then it will sometimes spring break and sometimes it won’t,” said Sweitzler

But both Sweizler and Zoellen agree that conditions are looking up as of right now.

“Right now, good. The ground is moist and there’s no more water standing,” said Sweitzler.

“Good, everything is growing and that’s the main thing,” said Zoellen.

