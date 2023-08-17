Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Judge declares mistrial for 2 charged in attack on Black FedEx worker making delivery

Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with...
Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with attempted murder, conspiracy of murder and shooting into a motor vehicle, listen to arguments in the Lincoln County Circuit Court, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Brookhaven, Miss. A Black FedEx driver, D'Monterrio Gibson was allegedly shot at by the Cases. (Hunter Cloud/The Daily Leader via AP)(AP)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A judge declared a mistrial in the case involving a white father and son, Greg and Brandon Case, charged with attempted murder for shooting at a Black FedEx Driver, D’Monterrio Gibson.

The judge declared the mistrial minutes into Day 3 of trial for the father and son accused of shooting at Gibson.

Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Charles Case, charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy, and shooting into the vehicle driven by D’Monterrio Gibson in January 2022, sat with their attorneys in a small courtroom full of spectators.

Thursday, defense attorneys said a key witness in the case, detective Vincent Fernando with the Brookhaven Police Department, violated multiple rules while on the witness stand. He blurted out statements that were excluded in this trial and withheld evidence, attorneys said to the judge, asking the judge for a mistrial.

D’Monterrio Gibson’s attorneys disagreed, arguing that a mistrial was unnecessary, but the judge said he “had no other choice” but to grant the motion for a mistrial.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and her 6-month-old baby are recovering after being accidentally shot at a home in...
Mom, 6-month-old recovering after accidental shooting in Kennett, Mo.
Two girls have been reported missing from the town of Piggott.
Two Piggott teens reported missing
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims
Shaun W. Beasley, 36 of Benton, Ill. was charged with arson in connection with a fire at a home...
Benton, Ill. man arrested on arson charge

Latest News

FILE - The White House is shown, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. The Biden administration says...
White House lawyer who advised Biden on pandemic and GOP investigations is set to leave next month
Georgia State Sen. Jen Jordan talks about the challenges the DA will face in seating a jury....
Sitting grand jury in Trump trial to be difficult, Georgia state senator says
Researchers at NYU Langone Health examine cells from a pig kidney biopsy after the transplant...
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants
A genetically engineered kidney from a pig was put into a human who donated his body to...
Pig kidney transplant 'milestone' reached