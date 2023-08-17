Illinois leading the nation in number of tornadoes this year

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tornadoes are a common part of life in the Midwest, but this year the state of Illinois is taking that statement a little too literally.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), there have been around 120 tornadoes across Illinois since Jan. 1.

The 30 year average for the state is around 55 tornadoes.

The current number places Illinois nearly 30 twisters higher than the next closest state of Alabama, which has had 93 tornadoes so far this year.

The other states in the top five include Colorado, Texas and Nebraska.

Illinois has had more tornadoes than other state so far this year, (WGEM)

Some of the local Illinois tornadoes of 2023 include:

An EF-1 tornado that tore through Industry, IL before continuing into Fulton County

An EF-1 tornado that travelled through Marcelline, IL

Two unrated tornadoes in Hancock and Scott Counties that did not produce damage

Ben Deubelbeiss, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Lincoln, Illinois said several records have already been broken this year.

“We’ve had a really active year and events that have produced large numbers of tornadoes, and we’ve had several months that have broken monthly records for the number of tornadoes. We started the year off fast with 10 tornadoes in January. That broke the previous tornado record for January,” said Deubelbeiss.

The Tornado Outbreak on March 31 led to the March record being beaten. The monthly record for July was also beaten.

Should this pace continue, Deubelbeiss said the yearly record could very well fall.

“We’re tied in second with 2003, which also had 120 tornadoes and we’re very close to 2006 which is the record with 124 tornadoes,” Deubelbeiss said. “We’ve still got our secondary tornado season, which occurs in the fall to go there’s a very good chance that we beat this record this year.”

He said Illinois tornado numbers have increased in recent years due to a combination of two main factors: the changing climate and advancing science.

“Some of the research suggests that there may not be an increase in the number of tornadoes across the entire country, we will see some spatial frequency distribution that changes with time.”

He said this is most notable with the decrease of tornado numbers in the traditional “tornado alley” across Texas and Oklahoma while there has been an increase in the Midwest and the Deep South.

More storm chasers, stronger radars and increased understanding of tornadoes developing along lines of storms have also led to the tornado count rising.

The remainder of August looks quiet across most of the region as a dome of hot air builds in, keeping the region warm and dry. However, the secondary season usually begins to pick up from September through November.

