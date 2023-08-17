Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Gov. Beshear announces key dates coming up for sports betting in Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear today laid out a timeline for the rollout of sports betting in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear today laid out a timeline for the rollout of sports betting in Kentucky.(Source: WAVE News)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear today laid out a timeline for the rollout of sports betting in Kentucky.

In-person bets begin on Sept. 7 at licensed retail facilities.

“The countdown is on. We are just three weeks away from sports wagering in Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are ready to deliver the quality entertainment experience Kentuckians asked for, while bringing money to the state to support pensions and free up funds that can be used to build a better Kentucky.”

Sports Betting Timeline:

Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 12:30 p.m. CDT: The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission will meet to vote on license applications and decide which retail facilities and mobile applications will be approved for use in Kentucky.

Monday, Aug. 28, at 5 a.m. CDT: Kentuckians can pre-register an account with approved mobile apps.

Thursday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m. CDT: Wagerers can place an in-person bet at licensed retail facilities.

Thursday, Sept. 7, at 5 a.m. CDT: Wagerers can only deposit money into their pre-registered account with approved mobile apps.

Thursday, Sept. 28, at 5 a.m. CDT: Approved mobile apps can start taking wagers.

“The KHRC is excited to open sports wagering and is working efficiently to meet the necessary deadlines. This is a careful process dedicated to wagering integrity and protecting bettors in the state of Kentucky,” Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Chairman Jonathan Rabinowitz said.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and her 6-month-old baby are recovering after being accidentally shot at a home in...
Mom, 6-month-old recovering after accidental shooting in Kennett, Mo.
An Alabama woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-55 in Cape Girardeau County on...
Driver killed in crash on I-55 near Oak Ridge, Mo.
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
At least 16 rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo.; recovery efforts underway
Two girls have been reported missing from the town of Piggott.
Two Piggott teens reported missing

Latest News

Students are moving back on campus at Southeast Missouri State University for the 2023-2024...
Move-in week underway at Southeast Missouri State University
SIU First Year Students gearing up for classes that begin next week.
SIU First Year students gearing up for classes
It continues to be a challenging summer for Heartland farmers as mother nature goes from one...
Local farmers impacted by harsh weather
At the Veteran PACT Act Town Hall, veterans, family members and caregivers can learn more about...
Marion VA to host PACT Act Town Hall in Mt. Vernon