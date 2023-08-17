Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Slightly warmer, more humid; summer heat returns soon

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/17
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A weak cold front moving through the Heartland this afternoon will allow dew points to rise slightly, making it feel a bit warmer and more humid.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Light to scattered showers are also possible with this front, but a vast majority of the region will stay dry.

Friday is looking a bit cooler as temperatures dip back down into the low 80s.

Afternoon highs rebound a bit on Saturday into the mid to upper 80s.

Heading into Sunday and the start of next week, summer heat and humidity returns.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, but heat index values could reach the 100 to 105 degree range.

Head advisories are possible next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and her 6-month-old baby are recovering after being accidentally shot at a home in...
Mom, 6-month-old recovering after accidental shooting in Kennett, Mo.
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims
Two girls have been reported missing from the town of Piggott.
Two Piggott teens reported missing
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
The Anna-Jonesboro Football team has enjoyed a rich tradition, but a lack of numbers have made...
Anna-Jonesboro Football team looks for bounce back season

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mild weather pattern continues through the end of the week
A calm day at the Boathouse on Devil's Kitchen Lake in southern Illinois.
First Alert: Comfortable, clear conditions this evening
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Great weather continues through the end the week
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Comfortable conditions today