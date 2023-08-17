First Alert: Slightly warmer, more humid; summer heat returns soon

(KFVS) - A weak cold front moving through the Heartland this afternoon will allow dew points to rise slightly, making it feel a bit warmer and more humid.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Light to scattered showers are also possible with this front, but a vast majority of the region will stay dry.

Friday is looking a bit cooler as temperatures dip back down into the low 80s.

Afternoon highs rebound a bit on Saturday into the mid to upper 80s.

Heading into Sunday and the start of next week, summer heat and humidity returns.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, but heat index values could reach the 100 to 105 degree range.

Head advisories are possible next week.

