Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Extended road closures in western Ky. due to flash flooding damage 8/16

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews are continuing repairs after recent rounds of...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews are continuing repairs after recent rounds of flash flooding damaged several roadways in western Kentucky.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews are continuing repairs after recent rounds of flash flooding damaged several roadways in western Kentucky.

Some roads have reopened, or will reopen shortly, but several area highways continue to be blocked.

Motorists should be aware that as some of these locations reopen there may be rough pavement that will be allowed to settle for several months before a permanent asphalt cap is placed on the excavation.

This is the list of blocked roadways at of 11:40 p.m. on August 16:

Ballard County

KY 802/LaCenter Road is CLOSED at the 6.7mm due to a cross drain washout between Knight Road and Antioch Church Road

KY 473 is CLOSED at the 2.5mm due to two cross drains washed out between Mosstown Road and Buchanan Road 

KY 358/Hinkleville Road is CLOSED near the 4mm due between Hinkleville and U.S. 62

Fulton County

KY 94/Carroll St is OPEN in downtown Hickman near the 12.8mm where a mudslide has been cleared from the roadway between Moulton Street and Cumberland Street

KY 2140 is OPEN near the 3mm between KY 94 and KY 1129 - Washout repaired

Graves County

KY 408 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm due to a washout between KY 339 and the Graves-Carlisle County Line - Repairs expected to be completed this week

KY 945 is CLOSED at the 1.14mm due to erosion at the Gilbert Creek Bridge near Gilbert Road

KY 2422 is OPEN at the 6.25mm immediately west of the KY 129 intersection where a damaged culvert has been repaired

Hickman County

U.S. 51 is restricted to one lane with an automated signal at mile point 13.84 to allow erosion repairs around the Obion Creek Bridge - Work will start when flood waters below the bridge drop sufficiently

KY 1686 is CLOSED from the 0 to the 2.7 due to a culvert washout between the Hickman-Graves County Line and KY 1748 - Repairs could be completed this week

KY 575 is CLOSED at the 1.19 to the 2.43mm due to a culvert washout between KY 1708 and KY 123 - Signs and barricades posted

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
At least 16 rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo.; recovery efforts underway
A woman is suffering from serious injuries after a moped crash in New Madrid County Monday...
New Madrid woman seriously injured in moped crash
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
A woman and her 6-month-old baby are recovering after being accidentally shot at a home in...
Mom, 6-month-old recovering after accidental shooting in Kennett, Mo.
If you bought a lottery ticket at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau, you might...
$2.8 million lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

KY 1218/Reed Road in southeastern Hickman County has been reopened after a semi crash.
Hickman Co. roadway reopened after crash involving semi hauling live chickens
According to the KYTC, this double FedEx semi trailer crashed in a one-lane section of a work...
Northbound I-69 reopened after semi crashes at work zone between Fulton and Mayfield
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Secondary crash closes I-24 East in Trigg Co.
Secondary crash closes I-24 East in Trigg Co.