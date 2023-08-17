Extended road closures in western Ky. due to flash flooding damage 8/16

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews are continuing repairs after recent rounds of flash flooding damaged several roadways in western Kentucky.

Some roads have reopened, or will reopen shortly, but several area highways continue to be blocked.

Motorists should be aware that as some of these locations reopen there may be rough pavement that will be allowed to settle for several months before a permanent asphalt cap is placed on the excavation.

This is the list of blocked roadways at of 11:40 p.m. on August 16:

Ballard County

KY 802/LaCenter Road is CLOSED at the 6.7mm due to a cross drain washout between Knight Road and Antioch Church Road

KY 473 is CLOSED at the 2.5mm due to two cross drains washed out between Mosstown Road and Buchanan Road

KY 358/Hinkleville Road is CLOSED near the 4mm due between Hinkleville and U.S. 62

Fulton County

KY 94/Carroll St is OPEN in downtown Hickman near the 12.8mm where a mudslide has been cleared from the roadway between Moulton Street and Cumberland Street

KY 2140 is OPEN near the 3mm between KY 94 and KY 1129 - Washout repaired

Graves County

KY 408 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm due to a washout between KY 339 and the Graves-Carlisle County Line - Repairs expected to be completed this week

KY 945 is CLOSED at the 1.14mm due to erosion at the Gilbert Creek Bridge near Gilbert Road

KY 2422 is OPEN at the 6.25mm immediately west of the KY 129 intersection where a damaged culvert has been repaired

Hickman County

U.S. 51 is restricted to one lane with an automated signal at mile point 13.84 to allow erosion repairs around the Obion Creek Bridge - Work will start when flood waters below the bridge drop sufficiently

KY 1686 is CLOSED from the 0 to the 2.7 due to a culvert washout between the Hickman-Graves County Line and KY 1748 - Repairs could be completed this week

KY 575 is CLOSED at the 1.19 to the 2.43mm due to a culvert washout between KY 1708 and KY 123 - Signs and barricades posted

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.