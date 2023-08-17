Drought monitor continues to show improvements in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Drought conditions in Missouri continue to weaken thanks to recent, and sometimes over abundant, rainfall.

As of Thursday, August 17, just a few counties in southeast Missouri remain “abnormally dry,” but a majority has recovered.

Even with the improvements in the Heartland and the rest of the state, 72.29 percent of Missouri is still considered in a drought, with 5.13 percent remaining in the “extreme” category.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is reminding farmers and ranchers that emergency water and hay are still available at selected state parks and conservation areas.

State Treasurer Vivek Malek announced on Thursday that the Farm Relief Loan (FRL) program is available to help farmers affected by drought conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is updated every Thursday with information gathered up until the Tuesday before.

