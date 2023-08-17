Driver killed in crash on I-55 near Oak Ridge, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a deadly single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday morning, August 17.

The crash happened at 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Oak Ridge.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Caitlin Shimakonis, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, was driving a Chevy S10 when her pickup went off the right side of the interstate and flipped.

MSHP said Shimakonis died at the scene.

