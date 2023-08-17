Community Counseling Center in Cape hosts first annual Back-To-School Bash to help local kids

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Conextion Point Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau hosted its first annual Back-To-School Bash to help families in the community.

The counseling center gave away free school supplies at the event, including backpacks, clothing and shoes.

Program manager Laci Poole says she hopes events like this will give kids the resources they need to have a successful school year.

”Anybody can relate now, especially since the cost of everything is so expensive and to have multiple children--it’s just hard for anybody to be able to acquire all the clothing, school supplies and things like that,” Poole said. “So if that’s something we can help out with and alleviate some of that stress, then we definitely want to do that and we don’t want to see any child have to go without.”

Poole emphasized the importance of helping the next generation of students.

”I think we all hold a special spot in our heart for them,” Poole said. “A lot of myself and my staff, we see ourselves in these kids and they want to fit in and unfortunately if you’re not wearing certain things and have those certain things they might not get treated the best so we want to make sure we can do whatever we can so they don’t have to go through that.”

The counseling center will continue to give students supplies throughout the year.

The Street Outreach program is partially funded--90 percent--by the Administration of Children and Families, Family and Youth Services Bureau’s (FYSB) Runaway and Homeless Youth (RHY) program.

