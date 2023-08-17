Cape Parks and Recreation Dept. to host ribbon cutting ceremony for Jefferson Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of Jefferson Park.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Jefferson Park on College Street just behind Jefferson School in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The park will include a large accessible playground, new picnic shelter and restroom facility. It will be accessible to the public when school is not in session.

For more information, contact Kaed Horrell at khorell@cityofcape.org or (573) 339-6729.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.