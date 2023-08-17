Breezy and warm

Heartland Votes
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, another great day in store for the Heartland. Today, the sun will be out for a majority of the day with a exception of a few clouds rolling through trailing behind a weak cold front. High today in the mid 80s, with a nice breeze from the SW around 10 to 15 mph. This evening temperatures will drop back down to the lower 60s. Friday will be another pretty day to enjoy the outdoor activities with sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s.

Those dew points staying fairly low through Saturday in the lower 60s, so it won’t feel so humid outside either. The summer time heat is just around the corner though, highs near 90 back in the forecast for Sunday and kicking off next week. It is looking hot and dry as we close out the weekend.

