American Red Cross holds meeting to help flooding victims in Bollinger and Scott County

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross is assessing the damage caused by flood waters on Monday in Bollinger and Scott Counties.

On Wednesday they held a meeting to help those affected.

Flood victims met Red Cross representatives at the First Baptist Church in Marble Hill.

Sharon Watson with the Red Cross says they are doing everything they can, from providing supplies to just lending an ear to those needing to talk.

“That process is ongoing as we hear from more people coming in and we will continue that process,” Watson said. “Something else we have been doing is providing emergency supplies in the community.”

Another meeting will be held on Thursday, August 17 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

If you have flood damage and cannot stop by, call 1-800-Red-Cross.

