Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

2 seriously injured after van hits home in Neelyville, Mo.

A Corning, Arkansas man and woman were seriously injured after their minivan crashed into a...
A Corning, Arkansas man and woman were seriously injured after their minivan crashed into a home in Neelyville on Wednesday afternoon.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEELYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Corning, Arkansas man and woman were seriously injured after their minivan crashed into a home in Neelyville on Wednesday afternoon, August 16.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 67.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Jill A. Foster was driving northbound when her minivan went off of the roadway and hit a house.

Jill Foster was flown to a Jonesboro, Arkansas hospital and her passenger, 58-year-old James Foster, was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital.

MSHP said both suffered serious injuries.

The van reportedly sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene.

The extent of damages to the home is not clear.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and her 6-month-old baby are recovering after being accidentally shot at a home in...
Mom, 6-month-old recovering after accidental shooting in Kennett, Mo.
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
Two girls have been reported missing from the town of Piggott.
Two Piggott teens reported missing
Shaun W. Beasley, 36 of Benton, Ill. was charged with arson in connection with a fire at a home...
Benton, Ill. man arrested on arson charge
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims

Latest News

KY 408 is blocked between between KY 440 and KY 339. KYTC said a truck was hit on a railroad...
Truck hit on railroad overpass blocking KY 408 in Graves County
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
An Alabama woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-55 in Cape Girardeau County on...
Driver killed in crash on I-55 near Oak Ridge, Mo.