2 seriously injured after van hits home in Neelyville, Mo.

NEELYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Corning, Arkansas man and woman were seriously injured after their minivan crashed into a home in Neelyville on Wednesday afternoon, August 16.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 67.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Jill A. Foster was driving northbound when her minivan went off of the roadway and hit a house.

Jill Foster was flown to a Jonesboro, Arkansas hospital and her passenger, 58-year-old James Foster, was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital.

MSHP said both suffered serious injuries.

The van reportedly sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene.

The extent of damages to the home is not clear.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.