Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Two Piggott teens reported missing

Two girls have been reported missing from the town of Piggott.
Two girls have been reported missing from the town of Piggott.(Piggott Police Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two girls have been reported missing from the town of Piggott.

According to Piggott Police Department, 17-year-old Elizabeth Luter and 14-year-old Erica Luter went missing approximately one week ago.

They were last seen at 1010 South 16th Avenue in Piggott, at around 6 p.m. on Aug. 7.

The report said they left the residence together, but their destination is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the location of the girls is encouraged to contact Piggott police.

You can find out more by visiting Piggott Police Department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
At least 16 rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo.; recovery efforts underway
A woman is suffering from serious injuries after a moped crash in New Madrid County Monday...
New Madrid woman seriously injured in moped crash
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
KY 1218/Reed Road in southeastern Hickman County has been reopened after a semi crash.
Hickman Co. roadway reopened after crash involving semi hauling live chickens
If you bought a lottery ticket at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau, you might...
$2.8 million lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Cape Girardeau City Council members will soon vote on the future of the West Park Mall...
Community members in Cape Girardeau discuss West Park Mall redevelopment project
Construction is underway for a new indoor practice facility for student athletes at Cape...
New indoor practice facility for student athletes coming to Cape Central High School
Missouri Supreme Court rules parents can be jailed if children miss too much school
Missouri Supreme Court rules parents can be jailed if children miss too much school
MO Supreme Court rules in favor of local health departments ability to impose health restrictions
Missouri Supreme Court rules in favor of local health departments’ ability to impose health restrictions